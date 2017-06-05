London attacks: Mayor Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump criticism

The attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market killed at least seven people and wounded almost 50 others Saturday night. On Saturday Trump touted his blocked travel ban as police responded to the attacks in London.

Ms Archibald, from Castlegar in British Columbia, was among seven people who died when three terrorists used a van to plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before embarking on a knife rampage through the nearby Borough Market.

The three involved in the stabbing were shot and killed by police. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

A 55-year-old man was later released.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says one of those killed in the London Bridge attack was a Canadian citizen.

Neighbors at the site of one raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs.

Mrs May said the country was “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and like most radicals he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”.

“I have always found him very friendly but my missus said he was a bit odd”.

He said no action was taken. Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he’s alone trying to deal with this tears me apart.

Rowley said police were making significant progress in identifying the three attackers, but gave no details.

Metropolitan police said the three attackers were confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the attack being called in just after 10pm on Saturday night. Others had minor injuries. His second was more traditional, offering assistance to London and saying “GOD BLESS!“.

May, in her televised address, said that in addition to the attacks carried out in Manchester and on and near London’s Westminster Bridge on March 22, five attacks had been disrupted in recent months.

What should worry the British agencies, however, is the Manchester Arena attack in May which was more sophisticated and led to 22 mortalities.

“Enough is enough”, she said as expressions of sympathy and solidarity continued to pour in from across the world.

With Britain’s general election only four days away, the major parties called off campaign events Sunday as a sign of respect.

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has hit back at Donald Trump, after the USA president accused him of suggesting that people should not be “alarmed” by terror attacks on the capital. Among them was a British Transport Police officer in stable condition after showing “enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

He added that the United States would do everything it could to assist the UK to catch those responsible. Three occupants left the van and attacked several people with knives in the nearby Borough Market nightlife neighborhood.

The brutal reality is that this kind of threat is absolutely typical of what jihadists sought to achieve in all their attacks across Europe.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.