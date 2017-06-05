London attacks: Police arrest 12 in ongoing raids, Manchester holds charity concert

She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free“. Confetti burst following the performance.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

The superstar brought each a sunflower and a teddy bear, according to Lauren Thorpe, whose 8-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back as a result of the bombing.

Ariana Grande broke down in tears as she serenaded 50,000 fans at the One Love Manchester gig.

Ariana was then joined by her boyfriend Mac Miller to perform “The Way” and “Dang”.

Grande wore a One Love Manchester sweatshirt – and numerous fans wore shirts bearing similar messages, or face paint saying “I heart MCR”, or #WeStandTogether stickers.

Cyrus said she was “so honored to be at this incredible event” and performed “Happy” alongside Pharrell, who also sang “Get Lucky“.

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun also gave a moving speech at the benefit concert, telling the crowd: “Myself and all of us around the world are so grateful to you for stepping up and taking action”. “I just want to take a second to look around at all of you.” she said, pausing to talk to the crowd.

“There is no end to grief, that’s how we know, there’s no end to love, a thought we’re holding onto for these people“.

Officials said security was bolstered for the concert, which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande’s May 22 show.

Grande later returned to the stage to sing her duet “Better Days” with singer Victoria Monet.

He shared just how grateful he was to part of a wonderful night by tweeting, “First of all thank you manchester“. You guys made that decision and you said no, we are Manchester and we are not afraid and the world is watching…

Marcus Mumford, formerly of the band Mumford & Sons, was announced as a late addition to the line-up of performers on Saturday.

“I’m so honored and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love”.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester.

Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester June 4, 2017. “We don’t want to be scared”, he told the Times about his decision to attend Sunday’s benefit.

The quintet performed as fans in the thousands-strong crowd held up signs reading “For Our Angels”, then handed the stage over to “our friend and brother”, Robbie Williams.

“Manchester we’re strong … we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 60,000. Recent attacks in Manchester UK, Kabul Afghanistan, Minya Egypt, Baghdad Iraq and London UK are reminders of the countless people who have lost their lives in terrorist acts, but the One Love benefit concert is a reminder to us all that we’re always stronger together.