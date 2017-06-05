London attacks: ‘Several’ arrests made during early morning raids

Borough High Street remains closed in both directions as the police investigation continues between Tooley Street and Marshalsea Street, with drivers advised to avoid the area.

On Saturday night, attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revelers in nearby bars.

So far, 7 people have been reported dead and 48 injured, in the attacks on a part of London that catered to everyone – a vibrant mix of cheap eats, high-end restaurants, food stalls and local pubs – a place that’s as likely to draw in tourists as it is local residents.

Canadian woman Christine Archibald, who worked with homeless people, and a French national were among those killed.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the statement said.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

The charity has been running the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” appeal since last month’s attack at Manchester Arena, and is now establishing a UK-wide appeal to help people affected by terror attacks across the country.

“I just saw loads of people run away from the market and there was people lying on the ground, and there was a taxi driver who rolled his window down and was shouting at people to run”, said witness Simon Thompson.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Sunday a Canadian was among those killed in the “senseless” terror attack.

‘A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack, ‘ a statement posted on Amaq’s media page on Sunday, monitored in Cairo, said.

They had been planning to return to Canada when Ferguson was done with his overseas contract, Mark said.

Police arrested 12 people on Sunday in the Barking area of east London in connection with the attack, and a “number of people” were arrested early Monday.

The attack unfolded quickly as armed police rushed to the scene and within eight minutes shot dead the three male attackers who were wearing what looked like explosive vests which later turned out to be fake.

London police said more officers – armed and unarmed – would be deployed across the city, and there would be additional security measures on London’s bridges.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

Prime Minister Theresa May made a strong – and possibly controversial – statement this morning, condemning “Islamic extremism” and the internet services companies who give it “the safe space it needs to breed”.

Opposition leader Andrew Scheer said in a written statement Sunday that Canada and the United Kingdom have historically stood “shoulder to shoulder” against threats. May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

He added: “Just woke up to find a friend of mine was stabbed four times in the #LondonBridge terror attack”. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.