London attacks: Trump vows that terror ‘bloodshed will end’

Officers say they know the identities of the men who carried out the attack and will release the names “as soon as operationally possible”.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

May said the recent attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge were unconnected, but warned that they were bound together by the “single evil ideology of Islamist extremism”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van and police raids. “It could have been much worse”, she told CNN.

Islamic State on Sunday night claimed responsibility for the attack via the militant group’s agency Amaq.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

In a written statement released Sunday, Trudeau says the government will not be commenting further out of respect for the family.

Police officers and emergency response vehicles are seen on the street outside Borough Market on June 04, 2017 the morning after a terror attack on London Bridge and the Borough area in London.

Trump also said that the travel ban is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

Family members say Christine Archibald was killed in the attacks.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and, like most radicals, he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”.

Giving an update on the investigation outside New Scotland Yard, the Met’s assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said. “That will include increased armed officers”. Twenty-one remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the United Kingdom, saying that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

Two, Candice Hedge from Brisbane and Andrew Morrison from Darwin, are among the injured after both were stabbed.

He said he managed to get near one attacker and “hit him around the head” with a bread basket.

She said: ‘My understanding is that, without hesitation, wearing his normal clothes, he dived in and tried to assist, and he I’m afraid was himself severely injured but utterly heroic’.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue.

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

The brutal reality is that this kind of threat is absolutely typical of what jihadists sought to achieve in all their attacks across Europe.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack – but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has always been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

The aim of the three attackers last night is abundantly clear – not only did they want to kill, but they wanted to lose their own lives. “If I can get them to come to the main road then the police can stop them, they can obviously shoot them”.