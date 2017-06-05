London attacks: Trump vows to protect U.S. from ‘vile enemy’

The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded. Eight officers fired some 50 rounds, said Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the force’s head of counterterrorism.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had global dimensions, they had a largely domestic “center of gravity”.

As CBS News’ Teri Okita reported, the events unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT when the van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge, police said.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”.

May said Monday Britain will review its counter-terrorism strategy and consider extending prison terms.

In this image made from PA Video footage, people receive medical attention in Thrale Street, near the London Bridge.

Khan had earlier attempted to reassure the public about the increased police presence after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives.

The neighbourhood is best known for its 1,000-year-old food market but is also home to many popular pubs and restaurants.

The vests were later found to be hoaxes.

A member of the public was accidentally shot.

A photo showed one suspect lying on the ground with the canisters on his belt.

She told BBC Breakfast the investigation was moving very quickly and the priority now was to establish if anybody else was involved in the plot.

Across the world in Sydney, Australia, US defence secretary Jim Mattis and secretary of state Rex Tillerson pledged unity with America’s longtime ally in fighting Islamic extremists who seek to intimidate the West.

Police are also at an address on Caledon Road in Newham, east London. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

After his tweets, we found out that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London attack, but that the group “offered nothing to back the claim”.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan was deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific act of terrorism in London in which, seven people were killed and dozens sustained injuries.

Police said a “number of people” had been detained following the raids, in Newham and Barking.

The arrests in Barking, east London, followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers.

Archibald, of Castlegar, B.C., graduated from the social work program at Calgary’s Mount Royal University in 2015. A 55-year-old man has since been released without charge. We just want to grieve in peace’. She said she believes the people who live in the house are Muslim, adding that it is a family that includes two sons.

Chrissy Archibald Christine Archibald …

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido says Ignacio Echeverria, a London-based banker, who was last seen in the vicinity of Borough Market.

At least seven people have been killed and 48 people have been injured, with 21 in a critical condition.

What are the political implications?

The United Kingdom is due to hold a national election on Thursday, and officials said the vote would not be postponed.

The pound rose on currency markets, which favor May over Corbyn, after the latest ICM poll, taken between June 2 and June 4 and published on Monday, suggested the Conservatives were ahead by 11 points.

The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons.

So far, investigators have not drawn a connection between this attack and the vehicle attack in March on the Westminster bridge in London or the May 22 bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.