London Bridge attack: 11 detained after raids, attackers to be named

Additional security measures have been put in place, including at several bridges in central London, May said.

Police have identified all three attackers but requested British media not report their names citing ongoing investigations.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) supporters celebrated the attack in IS-affiliated groups on the encrypted messaging app Telegram in the aftermath of the attack, but the terrorist group did not immediately jump to claim responsibility, the SITE director noted earlier Sunday.

Eight police officers fearing suicide blasts fired an unprecedented 50 rounds to kill the three.

“There are in the five that we have foiled and these three recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly global dimensions”.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was “heartbroken” to learn of Ms Archibald’s death.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said. Police and intelligence services are trying to determine what backup support they might have had.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized May for cutting police numbers and repeated his pledge to recruit 10,000 new police officers, including armed officers. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning yesterday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

“We got blocked in”.

While British pollsters all predict May will win the most seats in Thursday’s election, they have given an array of different numbers for how big her win will be, ranging from a landslide victory to a much more slender win without a majority. “I always stock up!”

“We need to work with allies democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning”, May added.

In earlier raids in the ethnically diverse London suburb of Barking, police arrested seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 at two properties in the hours after Saturday night’s rampage.

Flowers and messages lie behind police cordon tape near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.