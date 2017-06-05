London Bridge Attack: Canadian Christine Archibald Among Those Killed in Terror Incident

Police shot the three terrorists dead within eight minutes of the violence erupting. They were shot dead by police.

France itself is still under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said. A 55-year-old man has since been released without charge.

Meanwhile, the first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Chrissy Archibald.

“The Government of Canada will not comment further at this time out of respect for the family”.

It said she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

It has also emerged that two people said they had warned the police about the behaviour of one of the attackers.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

“As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people”, he said.

He said no action was taken.

“I did my bit. but the authorities didn’t do their bit”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would stand with the U.K.in the fight against terrorism.

Two, Candice Hedge from Brisbane and Andrew Morrison from Darwin, are among the injured after both were stabbed.

Khan had earlier said Londoners would see an increased police presence on the streets of the city and people should not be alarmed by that.

The BBC is reporting that more than one person has died.

Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revelers with knives.

May said the attacks were not directly connected, “but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face” as “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

World leaders were quick to condemn the attacks.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

“She went into surgery, but she’s going to be fine, thank goodness”.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, May’s opposition, called the incidents “brutal and shocking”.

Twenty-one remained in critical condition on Saturday.

Responding Sunday to Trump’s criticism, a Khan spokesman issued a pointed statement saying that the mayor – busy coordinating a response to the attack even while reassuring Londoners and visitors – had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”.

He added that the USA would do everything it could to assist the United Kingdom to catch those responsible.

The assault unfolded – and ended – quickly, with police fatally shooting the three attackers within eight minutes.

Before the London Bridge attack, May’s gamble on a June 8 snap election had been thrust into doubt after polls showed her Conservative Party’s lead had collapsed in recent weeks.