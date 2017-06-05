London Bridge Attack: Canadian Christine Archibald Is 1st Victim Identified

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, her family said in a statement.

The attack began late Saturday night when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, police said. So far authorities have arrested 12 people for possible links to the attack after staging a series of raids in East London.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names have not been released.

Seven people were killed in the attack and more than 50 were injured.

Those include five men, ages 38, 28, 52, 55, 27 and a 55-year-old, who was released without charge. Police had shot dead the attackers, who were wearing fake suicide vests, eight minutes after the first distress call, wounding one civilian in the process.

Trudeau said Canada would stand with the U.K.in the fight against terrorism.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to emergency services.

IT’S business as usual is the strong message coming from Police Scotland with the force indicating there is no intelligence to suggest a terror attack in this country in the wake of London.

Police say all three of the suspects have been shot dead.

Trump’s social media director, Dan Scavino, reupped a tweet from May 2016 – when Khan called Trump’s view of Islam “ignorant” and warned that “i$3 t risks alienating mainstream Muslims” – in which Scavino said Trump isn’t being politically correct but making America safe and great again.

“We will never be cowed by terrorism”, he said, calling the attackers “barbaric cowards”. She reportedly died in her fiance, Tyler Ferguson’s, arms after being struck by the speeding van on London bridge.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. “It was a matter of life and death”, said Metropolitan Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

“There was a vehicle with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before Thursday’s general election.

“We do have a very, very powerful counter-terrorist effort, but as I’ve indicated, the threat seems to be changing, so we need to look at our strategy, we need to look at our resourcing, we need to look at the techniques we’re using”, she told the BBC’s Radio 4.

She added: “I think those of us who weren’t there are in awe of what both the police officers armed, the unarmed officers we’ve heard about and indeed the emergency services and members of the public – just extraordinary amounts of courage shown”.