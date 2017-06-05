London Bridge attack: First victim identified as homeless shelter worker Christine Archibald

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

Seven people were killed in a terror attack in London on Saturday night when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.

The media added that the second victim is known to be from France.

The friend of the suspect also said that he had alerted anti-terror police when he learned that the man was radicalised by watching YouTube videos of Jibril.

Another person stabbed was journalist Geoff Ho, who was filmed clutching his neck where there appeared to be a knife wound.

Police said officers from the Counter Terrorism Command unit had raided the properties and searches were ongoing in connection with attacks that killed seven people and injured more than 50 on Saturday night.

Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday honoring the 22 who died at her Manchester Arena gig proceeded despite the latest terror attack. “Things need to change”.

A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said the vigil will be held at 6 p.m. local time on Monday at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

Police declared the incident a terrorist act soon after midnight.

Before the London Bridge attack, May’s gamble on a 8 June snap election had been thrust into doubt after polls showed her Conservative Party’s lead had collapsed in recent weeks.

The security and intelligence agencies “disrupted five credible plots” since the Westminster attack, May said on Sunday. Then two people approached another person and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

He said three men, including a man over 65, and three women, including a teenager, were taken away in a police van. “One eyewitness spoke of the men shouting “this is for Allah” as they stabbed indiscriminately”. Among them was a British Transport Police officer in stable condition after showing “enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

“The knifemen ran shouting into the El Pastor taco restaurant in Borough Market and stabbed a woman”, the Sunday Times reports.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, adding that Britain was under attack from a new breed of crude copycat militants.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police said the attackers were “wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes”.

“The fact that the response time to these attacks was really quite quick, and the authorities didn’t hesitate to shoot these individuals down, is a reflection of the fact that the police are on the front foot”, said Raffaello Pantucci, director of global security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Police are also at an address on Caledon Road in Newham, east London. According to the Telegraph, “SAS forces have been deployed in central London”.

A Canadian and French national were among the seven killed in the attack, officials from their respective nations said, while the four dozen treated at hospitals included citizens of Australia, New Zealand and Spain.

“America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long”, Trump said.