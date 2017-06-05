London Bridge Attack: How Londoners Fought Back as Killers Rampaged

All three attackers were shot dead by police, who have since made at least a dozen arrests in east London and were carrying out further raids on Monday morning. “55-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking, who has since been released without charge”, Rowley said as quoted in a police statement.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

British and world leaders condemned the London attack Sunday, reacting with both outrage and solidarity, as Pope Francis urged believers in St Peter’s square to pray for the victims.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, adding that Britain was under attack from a new breed of crude copycat militants.

IS has claimed responsibility for three attacks in Britain since March, and Dick described the recent wave of violence as “unprecedented in my working life”.

Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revelers with knives.

Mr Tillerson said the enduring US-Australian alliance would prevail in “this common fight we share against the most heinous of actions we’ve seen most recently in London yet again”.

Later that evening, Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and extended his support for America’s closest ally.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, they said. The message of today’s appointment is that police officers can act with impunity.

Romanian chef Florin Morariu, who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running, and some fainting, and then two people approach another and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”. Pictures and videos of people fleeing the target area hit the internet, and one man became the true symbol of London’s spirit as he was seen running while protecting his beer and saving the drink.

On Sunday Prime Minister Theresa May visited some of the 48 people taken to hospitals across the capital after the attack. Vowles said. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them …”

A supervisor at Feng Sushi restaurant inside Borough Market told the Financial Times how he had come face to face with one of the attackers. They were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

“That apparently shows a great deal of sensitive material about some of the powers in the Middle East to which the United Kingdom, and the United States, has been selling arms to for a long time and have been shown to be backing some of the forces which are now behind terror attacks in this country as well”.

May also chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra committee, although Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, told ITV’s Peston on Sunday that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre had recommended no change to the threat level, which is at “severe”, the second-highest level, after being reduced from “critical” in the days after the Manchester attack.

He said he was “heartbroken to learn that a Canadian is among those who lost their lives”.