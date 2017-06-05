London Bridge attack: Isis claim responsibility

British police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area. “I again appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact the police”, he said in a statement. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

“Trump told the crowd at the gala that he spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to ‘express our unwavering support.’ The president said the USA will do everything in its power to ‘bring those that are guilty to justice.’ Adding, ‘American sends our thoughts and prayers'”.

The mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet. “This bloodshed will end”, Trump said, adding he would “do what is necessary” to prevent the threat from reaching the United States.

The ban has been blocked in the courts and Trump’s legal team has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate it. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

Some neighbours at the Elizabeth Fry flats in King’s Road, Barking, said a photograph of one of the attackers resembled a man who lived in one of the flats.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN that it “troubles” him to see the kinds of tweets Trump has put out in the aftermath of the London attacks. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

“There is no credible threat or nexus to LA”, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

“Go about your Saturday night, NYPD cops are protecting you” the department’s official account tweeted.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.