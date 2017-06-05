London Bridge Attack: Neighbors Describe Police Raids Amid Arrests

A French man also died in the attack, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revellers with knives.

Eight armed officers shot and killed the three suspects about eight minutes after they were alerted to the attack, police said.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets  likely from armed police  and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police head of counterterrorism, said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

Twelve people were arrested on Sunday as officers raided flats in Barking. Graham said. “We’re going to have to take down their recruiting networks”.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee following last night’s terrorist incident in London.

President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for Britain and said France “will continue to fight terrorism with all its powers, alongside the United Kingdom and all affected countries”.

Last June, after the deadly shooting attack on a nightclub in Orlando in the American state of Florida, Trump had tweeted: “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism.I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance”.

“She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé”.

The restaurant lowered a security gate and locked everyone in once the attacker was out. “There was sirens everywhere, people screaming, the glass was smashed in one shop”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions. Among the injured being treated in hospital are those who confronted the attackers, including a British Transport Police officer who faced the men with only his baton.

Police block off London Bridge after a terror attack in London, Britain, on June 4, 2017.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks  many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut  locals were quick to offer assistance. “I walk into a pub and say “Someone help me, I’ve been stabbed”, he said on the video reported by The Australian.

In a statement, Number 10 said the minute’s silence would take place at 11 a.m on Tuesday.

“It was really scary”, he said. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

Floral tributes sit below an anti-ISIS poster seen near London’s Borough Market. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.