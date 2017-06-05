London Bridge attack: Terrifying moment gunfire rings out during terrorists’ rampage

He continued: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

Facebook on Sunday said it condemned the London attacks.

Londoners offered help to people caught up in the incidents on the London Bridge and at Borough Market on Saturday.

Crowther said the officer, whose identity was not made public, was stabbed in the face, head and leg when confronting the three knife-wielding attackers near the London Bridge train station.

Seven people were killed and 48 others were initially admitted to hospital.

– The men armed with knives left the vehicle and attacked people in the nearby Borough Market area on the south side of the Thames, witnesses said.

Mr Dowling, 32, from Christchurch, is said to have had four hours of surgery for his injuries and is in an induced coma.

The Ministry said the High Commission in London was in touch with Mr Dowling’s family and was providing consular assistance.

And yet, the three terrorists who carried out the London Bridge attack were dead within eight minutes of the incident starting after police officers – who are generally unarmed in the United Kingdom – fired 50 rounds.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

They were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests that were later discovered to be fake.

The President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand has condemned the deadly terror attacks in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they will release the identities of the attackers “as soon as operationally possible”.

Of those, 36 remained in hospital, with 21 in a critical condition.

May said that while the recent attacks are not connected, they are all bound by the “single evil ideology” that says Western values are incompatible with Islam, adding that the “perpetrators are inspired to attack.by copying one another”.

“I pushed him off, blood was going everywhere and I walked into a pub and I’m like “someone help me, I’ve just been stabbed”.

“I’m still in shock”.

Controlled explosions were carried out at the flat in Barking during the raids on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.

The general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, May said.

One of them was an off-duty officer and amateur rugby player who tackled one of the terrorists, suffering stab wounds.

The Prime Minister cut police manpower by 20,000 despite warnings that this would undermine safety, said Mr Corbyn, who has promised to recruit an additional 10,000 officers and 1,000 security service agents if he wins power on June 8.

In March, five people died after an attacker drove a auto at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman in the grounds of parliament.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

The “One Love Manchester” concert featured a galaxy of pop stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Pharrell Williams, Black Eyed Peas, Niall Horan and Robbie Williams.