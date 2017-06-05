London Bridge attack: The victims

After that attack, Britain’s official threat level from terrorism was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

The attack began at 9:58 (8:58 GMT) on Saturday when a white van approaching from the north side of London Bridge veered off the road and mowed down a group of pedestrians. Shortly after, three attackers emerged and began stabbing people in Borough Market.

She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

The attackers were all fatally shot. The home belonged to one of the suspects and was raided hours after the attack.

The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons. A lone British Transport Police officer confronted the attackers while armed only with a baton. In May, 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi carried out a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert. Sky News reported it was the address of one of the attackers and a witness told the TV channel that residents had heard controlled explosions early in the morning.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the world needs to stop being “politically correct” in fighting terrorism and used the deadly London attack to renew his call for courts to authorize his ban on travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.

The president was also reportedly asked to refrain from visiting London this week, with a City Hall source telling The Times’ Sam Coates that “it might not be the best time”.

In a string of Twitter comments, the USA leader vowed support for Britain, criticized London’s mayor and took a tough stance on fighting terrorism.

After chairing a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee, at 10.35am British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United Kingdom is experiencing a “new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism” as she condemns the terror attacks. “And I’m quite clear that we will never let them win nor will we allow them to cower our city or Londoners”. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts. “And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Trump’s initial tweet Sunday implied that safety considerations were being overridden by too-careful sensitivities over issues such as ethnicity and religion – although May responded to the attack with a call Sunday for tougher measures to fight Islamist extremism.

Khan himself though seemed to know that the best response was to simply ignore the USA president’s rant because he has better things to do.

With ISIS now claiming responsibility for Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London which left at least seven people killed and around 50 injured, reports of varying credibility are pouring in about the attack. Khan did not say there was no reason to be alarmed at any point.