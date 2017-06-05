London Bridge attackers to be named when ‘operationally possible’

The attackers ran people over with a van on London Bridge, then lunged with knives seemingly at random at crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Police say three men drove a van over London Bridge just before 10 p.m. Saturday and struck pedestrians before crashing the vehicle outside a pub. But she proposed regulating cyberspace and said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism.

“He has more important things to do”, said a spokesperson for Mr. Khan, “than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police-including armed officers-on the streets”.

One French national and one Canadian were among those killed.

Among the injured, 21 were in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured.

British police on Monday made several arrests in two dawn raids following the London attack claimed by Daesh which left seven people dead.

Even in the worst of Saturday’s horror in London, heroes were on the scene, including the Transport cop who went after the terrorists with just his police baton and the immigrant chef who fended off one attacker with a bread basket. On May 22, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed. May characterizes the attack as the work of Islamic extremists.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home, adding that the internet and big internet companies provided the space for such extremism to breed. Twitter also said it was working to tackle the spread of militant propaganda.