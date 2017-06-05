London Bridge reopens after terror attack

May says police counter-terrorism resources are well-funded despite cuts to police staffing levels. Pushed on whether that meant no more end-to-end encryption, she said the government had been attempting to work with tech companies to shut down these spaces.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said May was “ignoring her own record of wrong choices, both as home secretary and prime minister, and continuing down the wrong path”.

A commuter, Martin Howells, said things were calm but not unusually so.

Police said on Sunday they were holding 11 people, all arrested in raids on two addresses in Barking in suburban east London. “We feel that a lot of people do have questions in their minds”.

There is no suggestion Shamsuddin or Haleema are connected to Saturday’s attack. She said she believes the people who live in the house are Muslim, adding that it is a family that includes two sons.

He said three men, including a man over 65, and three women, including a teenager, were taken away in a police van.

Interviewed by Cadena Ser radio on Monday, Zoido asked relatives of the Spaniard to keep calm because numerous wounded during Saturday’s attack are still being identified. Another 48 were injured, 21 of whom are in a critical condition. Extremely loud bangs followed by gunshot bangs.

“All ok – very shaken residents nearby though”.

London Bridge underground station will reopen and operate as normal on Monday after being shut on Sunday following the attacks on pedestrians in the area on Saturday night. Turnbull would give no details about their circumstances. We was hoping the 3rd Australian reported would be her, but it’s not.

Hedge was working as a waitress and was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

She was with her fiancé Tyler Ferguson on London Bridge when she was hit by the van, according to his brother.

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

But she said Britain was under threat from a new breed of crude copycat militants who might not have spent years plotting or even been radicalised online.

Do you know the courageous officer involved? “Bit of pain but I will survive”. “The love of his life has just been ripped away from him”.

Police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets to kill three knifemen whose eight-minute wave of terror in central London left seven people dead and 21 fighting for their lives.

And the senior United States official in London on Sunday evening commended Mr Khan for his “strong leadership” in the wake of the attack.

The attack came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and just days ahead of Britain’s general election on Thursday.

The three attackers in Saturday’s attack have not been identified.

The family said she had previously worked at a homeless shelter in Canada, before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter.

Before they were stopped, the three men killed seven people when they used a hire van to drive into pedestrians on London Bridge and knifed people eating and drinking in Borough Market.

“Our city, the greatest city in the world, will never forget the innocent victims who lost their lives”.