London Bridge terror attack: 7 dead, 12 arrested, officials say

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks, the SITE intelligence group said Sunday.

A statement on Amaq’s media page said: “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack”, Reuters reported. The attack at iconic London Bridge and a nearby market was the third terrorist strike in Britain in less than three months.

England’s health authority said on Sunday afternoon that 36 of those injured remained in hospital, of whom 21 were in a critical condition.

Police officers escort a woman to a police van after raiding a block of flats in Barking, east London.

Saturday’s horror began around 10 p.m. local time when a white van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

Vowls also saw people pelting the attackers, and said he joined in himself.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement late Saturday night that “Londoners should be aware that there will be additional armed and unarmed police officers on our streets from tonight in order to keep Londoners, and all those visiting our city safe”.

Saturday’s attacks bore similarities to one in March on Westminster Bridge in London, in which a man plowed into a crowd of pedestrians, killing five, and then stabbed a police officer to death in the grounds of parliament before being shot dead.

Asserting that there was “far too much tolerance” for extremism in British society, the prime minister called for more robust action in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, London Metro Police said as the raids were being conducted.

Christine Archibald from Castlegar, B.C., was among the seven people killed in what U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described as a “brutal terrorist attack“.

Alex Shellum at the Mudlark pub said a woman had come into the bar “bleeding heavily from the neck”, telling the BBC: “It appeared that her throat had been cut”.

After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

One witness at Borough Market, a nightlife destination near the bridge, told Britain’s Press Association she was in a restaurant when the attackers men entered, then “stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah“.

The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.