London Bridge terror attack: Donald Trump vows to take fight to ISIS

London police have raided raid two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night vehicle attack and knife rampage on London Bridge.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed police knew the identity of all three killers and Scotland Yard says it will release the terrorists’ names “as soon as operationally possible”.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

Terror cops arrested 12 people in east London yesterday after it was revealed the jihadis were well known in the area.

The 32-year-old, from Christchurch, is said to have had four hours of surgery for his injuries and is in an induced coma.

Controlled explosions were carried out at the property in Barking during the raids on Sunday morning.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Ms Archibald’s family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”.

“She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says two Australians who both were stabbed in the neck are recovering.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and like most radicals he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”.

“And that day I realised that I need to contact the authorities”, he said.

He said no action was taken. Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he’s alone trying to deal with this tears me apart.

Four police officers who tried to stop the attack were among those injured, two of them seriously.

A French citizen died in the attacks and seven were taken to hospital, four of whom were in a critical state, foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas’ Hospital, while Andrew Morrison received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

Another French citizen reportedly suffered serious injuries to her legs when when she was hit by the van on London Bridge.

The Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed was struck by the van on the London Bridge.

Theresa May condemned the attack after chairing a meeting of the Cobra committee.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

She confirmed Thursday’s election would go ahead as planned.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised May, who was interior minister from 2010 to 2016, for cutting police numbers during her tenure in charge of the interior ministry.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

That tranquility was shattered just a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Saturday when three men in what witnesses described as a white delivery van careened across the bridge at high speed, heading toward Borough Market.

Since 2013 security services in the United Kingdom have foiled 18 plots.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital in coming days, “the public will also see increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges”.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack – but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has always been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

The aim of the three attackers last night is abundantly clear – not only did they want to kill, but they wanted to lose their own lives.