London Bridge terror attack: Everything we know so far

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, said Simon Milner, Director of Policy at Facebook in an emailed statement. “I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”.

The prime minister did not release the victims name, citing family privacy.

Londoners fought back with whatever came to hand, including hurling chairs and tables, when three men armed with a van and knives went on the attack in a bustling area of the British capital on Saturday night.

A Romanian chef also was lauded as a hero after he offered refuge to 20 terrified people in the Bread Ahead bakery as the attackers targeted nearby restaurants and bars in Borough Market. There they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

As of Sunday afternoon a total of 36 people remained in hospital, 21 of whom were described as being in critical condition. Police say the whole attacks lasted about eight minutes. Canadian entertainer Justin Bieber is expected to perform. “Many of them are kids”, Giffords said on Twitter.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn agreed, saying that while he was “absolutely shocked and horrified” about the attacks, “If we allow these attacks to disrupt our democratic process, then we all lose”.

Only the right-wing U.K. Independence Party, who had no members of Parliament in the 650-seat House of Commons before the election was called, declined to pause campaigning.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, he said, quoted on the USA embassy’s Twitter account.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the United States president said in one tweet.

“We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content”.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

On Sunday, May made a strongly-worded – and inevitably political – statement in front of her 10 Downing St. office, arguing that “things need to change” in the fight against global terrorism. Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, May said it was tied to Islamic extremism.

Canada, Trudeau said Sunday, stands with its British counterparts.

“The individuals who carry out these acts of hate want to change us”.

“Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London”.

Florin Morariu told the Associated Press he saw people running in the street outside his bakery, then realized, “Oh, my God, it is a terrorist attack here”.