London Bridge terror attack: ISIS claim responsibility for cowardly atrocity

Witnesses said they saw the van heading toward Borough Market veer off the roadway at high speed, probably in excess of 80 km per hour, and drive into pedestrians.

Supporters of the terrorist group celebrated the attack earlier in the day.

“We have established that the van used during the attack, a white Renault van – was recently hired by one of the attackers”, he said. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

“The three attackers were shot dead”.

Trudeau says he’s heartbroken that a Canadian was killed.

Detectives were still investigating whether the assailants acted alone, and Rowley said their identities would be released “as soon as operationally possible”.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the atrocity after an armed raid in Barking, east London.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another“.

Family members said Christine Archibald, 30, from British Columbia was a victim of the attack on London Bridge and in a bustling market nearby. “They put him in an ambulance and then the others in a police van”, Tara Milan said.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”. Farhad Ahmad, a London Imam, told Sky News “people need to be told that there is no support for this in Islam at all”. The Mayor had told Londoners that they would see an increased police presence in the days following the attacks, adding that they should not be alarmed by this.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub.

An Australian was among those hospitalized, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

Take That, Niall Horan and Miley Cyrus kicked off the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford to remember the those killed and the survivors of the suicide bomb attack at before Grande herself took to the stage to the delight of her thousands of fans in the audience.

He wrote: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

In what would have been an intensive day of campaigning ahead of Thursday’s general election, all of the major parties, with the exception of UKIP, suspended their election program for the day.

A few minutes after his first tweet, he seemed to have had a re-think and opted for a more diplomatic tone instead, tweeting: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – We are with you”. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.