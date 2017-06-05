London Bridge terror attack: Terrorist tried to convert and radicalise local kids

A woman who worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe was identified on Saturday as the Canadian killed in the London terror attack that left seven people dead.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the attacks in London a “horrific terrorist attack“, adding that he will do whatever is necessary to prevent such threats from reaching the United States. Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed”.

“London is one of the safest global cities in the world”, Khan told CNN. Thirty-six victims were still being treated Sunday afternoon, 21 of who were critically injured, authorities said.

Google said: “We’re committed to working in partnership with the government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems and share the government’s commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online”.

In a series of tweets that began late Saturday, Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, mocked gun control supporters and pledged that the United States would be there to help London and the United Kingdom.

“And then some guy comes around the corner and went ‘run run run, they got blades, knifes, they are gonna stab you”. At least 12 people later have been arrested. The area that came under attack last night is one of the London’s most popular hangout areas for a weekend with bars, restaurants and clubs.

Trump then tweeted that “we need to be smart, vigilant and tough”, and used the opportunity to push for his controversial immigration order that has been struck down by several federal courts.

“Mr. President, every day we are having a gun debate because every day 90 people in our country die from gun violence”.

US Secretary of Defence James Mattis declined to comment on the attacks on Sunday morning, telling reporters that he didn’t “know enough about it yet”. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions. And he looked at me.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a response to the attacks, claiming that “enough is enough“, and recognizing that the way Islamic extremism has been handled so far is not the right approach. “This time will be no different”, Mr. Trudeau said.