London Fortifies Bridges to Protect Pedestrians From Attack

“The global terrorist threat is ever evolving, we’ve seen brutal attacks in a number of European cities, we’ve thwarted attacks here in Australia, and so we want to discuss with you, the links back into the Middle East, the role we’re playing with you in Iraq and Syria and also Afghanistan”, she said.

May said Saturday’s attack does not appear to be connected to the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people, or another attack on pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March.

The crashing of a van into pedestrians and subsequent stabbings at London Bridge on Saturday night was the third mass casualty attack in the United Kingdom in less than three months.

People living in a flats in King Road, Barking, east London, were woken early on Sunday morning by an armed police raid in connection with the attack.

Former vice president and 2000 Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore said on CNN’s “State of the Union”: “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another”.

One resident said he had reported one of the attackers to police after he believed he had become radicalised by videos on YouTube.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick declined to give any details about the identities of the attackers, but said a large investigation was underway to work out whether anyone else was working with them, or helping to plan the attack. Among the wounded, 21 people are in critical condition. “Run over them by vehicles”.

Christine Archibald from Castlegar, B.C., was among the seven people killed in what U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described as a “brutal terrorist attack“.

Ms Dick also commended bystanders who stayed with the officer and administered first aid before he was driven to hospital.

London Bridge station reopen on Monday, it has been confirmed. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured. Grande and other stars performed last night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

Tales of heroism emerged in the aftermath, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the trio armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

Gerard Vowls told the Associated Press he was on the street when he heard a man moan, “I’ve been stabbed”. “But we got to move on”.

Opposition Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said Britain needed to have hard conversations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

While the electoral campaign paused for several days after the attack on Manchester, local campaigning by political parties continued, with only the big campaign events suspended on Sunday, and only by the largest political parties, the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party.

“This bloodshed must end”.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.