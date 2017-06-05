London man promises to return to bar at scene of terror attack

Seven were killed and dozens injured after three jihadists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge, before leaving the vehicle and indiscriminately stabbing pedestrians in Borough Market.

Having dinner close to the Borough Market with Australian Labor senator Sam Dastyari, Angell returned on Sunday to pay his bill and to tip the staff.

Angell escaped without any injuries, however―a merciful bit of luck, considering the Arabica Bar & Kitchen was right next door to a restaurant the three knife-armed attackers entered―and he doesn’t intend to alter his lifestyle in the wake of the attack.

“They cared about us and our safety”, he told the Mirror.

Angell said the staff reacted calmly, ordered everything to be “locked down” and told customers to take cover as the chaos unfolded.

Angell said it’s important people keep a stiff upper lip and not let terrorists stop you from partying.

Angell’s account comes amid a whole host of stories showing the kindness and bravery of Londoners following the attack. “If that’s so barbaric to these people then two fingers up to them”.

Speaking on the steps of Number 10 yesterday, Theresa May vowed that “enough is enough”, hinting at tougher counter-terrorism laws.

“But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”.