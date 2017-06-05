London Mayor ‘has more important things to do’ than respond to Trump

Neighbours said the dead attacker had lived there for three years and was married with 2 kids.

On mentioning this a group of Austrians we had been chatting with on the bus, said a “transporter” had knocked down people on the bridge.

The threats targeting Europe have been among the worst that American intelligence officials have seen in a decade, a USA government official told Fox News.

Boats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists.

“He always sets up community groups in terms of the homelessness that is happening here, so to hear that he is now complicit with this, it is very hard to stomach”, Pettit said.

Police officers escort a woman to a van after raids in Barking, east London.

There were still 36 people receiving hospital care on Sunday afternoon and 21 of them were in critical condition, according to officials.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a strengthened counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and new cyberspace regulations.

She added that in the real world “there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Speaking to Fox News from London, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the latest attacks mark the fourth or fifth time he’s had to call his British counterpart in just four months on the job because of “terrible events like this”.

Mr Trump responded by challenging Mr Khan to an IQ test, and said he was offended by Mr Khan, adding: “He doesn’t know me, never met me”.

While his name has not been released to the press, the cop was one of the first people who responded after three perpetrators crashed a van into citizens before going on a stabbing spree near London Bridge.

Britain will keep its terror threat level at “severe” – the second highest on the five-tier scale – despite Saturday’s deadly rampage at London Bridge and Borough Market. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, London Metro Police said as the raids were being conducted.

Isis’s calls for their supporters to take action have been tied to a series of attacks in Europe, including the Westminster attack in March and others in Stockholm, Berlin and Nice.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the quick response from law enforcement. Emergency workers rushed to attend to the injured.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

Witnesses praised police, including at the nearby Katzenjammers bar.

“They were trying to force their way into a restaurant”, he told ITV. Armed police came in. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.