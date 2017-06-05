London Mayor hits out at ‘ill-informed’ Trump

Forensics technicians scoured for clues and police patrolled the scene of Saturday night’s assault, which began with a van ramming pedestrians on London Bridge and continued with a stabbing rampage by three attackers in the crowded riverside nightlife district of Borough Market. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

Rowley also announces that 36 victims remain in the hospital – 21 of them in critical condition.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

Paul Crowther, chief constable of the BTP, said the officer – who plays rugby in his spare time and is less than two years into his police career – showed “enormous courage in the face of danger”.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated assaults on London’s transport network.

He praised emergency services and said police would make a statement after an emergency cabinet meeting.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Mr Giovanni Sagristani, 38, and his friends were in a restaurant when one of the attackers came in and stabbed a woman in the chest. “My thoughts are with all those affected“, said Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

The man got increasingly radicalized by watching YouTube videos of American hate preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

“It was really scary”, he said.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals. A Reuters photographer saw another raid take place in nearby East Ham.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

The terror threat level remains at severe. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them. “Together, we have to defeat this poisonous ideology, which glorifies violence and maligns Islam”, the Prime Minister said, further adding that security forces have apprehended and foiled strategies of almost five major terror attacks being planned since March this year.

Trudeau said that such hateful acts would not deter them and would only strengthen their resolve against terrorism.

In what would have been an intensive day of campaigning ahead of Thursday’s general election, all of the major parties, with the exception of UKIP, suspended their election program for the day.

Not only in the United Kingdom, even in the U.S., Democrats are said to be “troubled” by Trump’s tweets.

Police have arrested 12 people in the East London neighborhood of Barking.

Alex Shellum at the Mudlark pub said a woman had come into the bar “bleeding heavily from the neck”, telling the BBC: “It appeared that her throat had been cut”.

The force said the men were wearing what looked like suicide vests that turned out to be fake.