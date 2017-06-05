London Mayor Refuses To Respond To Donald Trump’s ‘Ill Informed’ Twitter Tirade

President Donald Trump is criticizing London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there.

Police said seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

Police said that one man had been released without charge, but four men and seven women were still being detained under terrorism legislation. It’s being touted that he was referring specifically to “a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London in the wake of the attack”.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing an emergency ministerial meeting.

Speaking outside King’s College Hospital on Sunday where her son is treated, Elisabeth O’Neil told Britain’s Sky News that “they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke. It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also told BFM TV that a second French national was missing, while seven others were taken to hospital for treatment. A further raid has also taken place in East Ham.

“America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that ha swaged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long”, Trump said in his first public comments on the attack late Saturday in a busy section of London.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“. “But we got to move on”. However, Khan is not bothered because he has “more important things to do” than respond to Trump.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU”. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.