London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Donald Trump’s war of words

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised May, who was interior minister from 2010 to 2016, for cutting police numbers during her tenure in charge of the interior ministry.

Cricket rivals India and Pakistan have held a minute’s silence for the victims of the London Bridge attacks amid enhanced security at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham, England.

“At that point the cops were already there so they surrounded these people and they shot them”.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US -led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Saturday night’s rampage at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge by men wearing fake suicide vests was the third deadly terror attack in Britain in less than three months and came only days before a general election. May characterizes the attack as the work of Islamic extremists.

Archibald had worked in a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to Europe, and meant to return to Canada with Ferguson after their marriage, according to CBC. A Canadian and a French national were among the dead, while the wounded included several Australians, French and Germans as well as Britons.

The residents who are living in King Road in the suburban town of Barking, east London, were awoken on Monday by armed police raiding a block of flats in connection with the attack.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Christine Archibald with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson.

Cops busted 12 people, seven of them women, during raids at two addresses in the London suburb of Barking. It’s being touted that he was referring specifically to “a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London in the wake of the attack”.

The family called on others to “honor her by making your community a better place”.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the statement said.

A French national was also among the victims, the country’s foreign ministry confirmed Sunday. The main political parties halted national campaigning Sunday but were expected to resume Monday, and officials said the election wouldn’t be canceled or postponed.

The Theresa May-led Conservatives were far ahead in polls, but their lead has narrowed in recent days.

Britain was already on high alert following the recent attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the 22 dead.

The aim of the three attackers last night is abundantly clear – not only did they want to kill, but they wanted to lose their own lives.

As Philip Bump noted for The Washington Post, Trump tends to rush to weigh in on attacks connected to Islamist terrorism but is “remarkably late” in responding to others that are not. It was reduced to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

And on March 22, Khalid Masood plowed a rented vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.