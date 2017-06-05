London Police Arrest 12 In Connection With Terror Attacks

Britain’s Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, center, arrives in Carlisle, England, to make a speech addressing the terror attack in London and setting out Labour’s values ahead of the General Election, on June 4, 2017.

The Prime Minister said her response would cover four areas.

“We can not allows this ideology the safe space it needs to breed, yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”, she said at a news conference.

Witness Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge as the assault developed.

A man pictured calmly taking his pint of beer with him as other people fled past him during Saturday’s deadly attack in London has been cast as an unlikely hero who encapsulates British humor and defiance.

Accounts emerged of people trying to barricade themselves in a pub while others tried throwing tables and other objects to fend off the attackers.

As counter-terrorism police units and security services launched a huge investigation for the third time in a matter of weeks, officers arrested 12 people in raids on flats in Barking, east London, where residents said they believe one of the terrorists may have lived. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

May called on worldwide communications companies to do more to block cyberspace to extremist groups who use it for recruitment and for encrypted information about plots.

That dead terrorist was married with two children, although identities have not yet been released.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Within hours, police labeled the events as terror attacks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed “Islamist extremism”, saying “there is too much tolerance of extremism”.

She urged Britons to be more robust in stamping it out in the public sector and in wider society.

Network Rail said London Bridge station would reopen on Monday from 5am, but operate as exit only, while cordons are expected to remain in place until at least 8am.

The Telegraph reports the owners of Sam’s Chicken Shop next door to the flat on Barking Road, East Ham, was raided by police earlier today when armed officers stormed the apartment at 2.15pm.

He claimed that the situation these officers were confronted with was critical – a matter of life and death – three armed men, wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals. Her statement updated the public on the latest available information, including that numerous injuries were life-threatening. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. I stress for Germany: In the fight against all forms of terrorism, we stand firmly and decisively at Britain’s side.

Roy Smith, a police officer at the scene during the unfolding emergency, expressed his shock on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among those who sent messages of condolences and made statements of solidarity. Australia said one of its citizens was in hospital.