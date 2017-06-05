London police arrest more suspects over bridge attack

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five. Thirty-six victims were still being treated Sunday afternoon, 21 of who were critically injured, authorities said. “The three attackers were shot dead”, he continued.

Amaq, the Egypt-based ISIS media agency, claimed that the terror group masterminded the combined attack in which three terrorists rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed passersby in an a nearby street and bar.

The Canadian victim of Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London has been identified as Christine Archibald, a woman from British Columbia.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, Trudeau said.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke outside 10 and condemned what she said was a single evil ideology of Islamist extremism, saying “enough is enough”.

While she noted that General Election campaigning was suspended on Sunday as a mark of respect, she said violence should not be allowed to “disrupt the democratic process” and canvassing would resume on Monday.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology” that had to be confronted both overseas and at home. The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded.

Police arrested 12 people on Sunday in connection with the attacks after carrying around raids in East London, according to reports. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said on Twitter.

Speaking to the ABC, Inderjeet Parmar, a professor of global politics at the City University of London, doubled down on Mr Corbyn’s suggestion that foreign policy was related to repeated terrorism attacks in the West.

Witness Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge as the assault developed.

“I thought they were joking”, he said. Packed with people enjoying the summer night, the area around London Bridge and Borough Market soon turned to chaos and panic.

“We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister”, her family said in a written statement Sunday.

On Saturday, three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge then ran into the bustling Borough Market area where they stabbed numerous people. “But I do believe that the very broad ban that he has proposed is not the right way to go”, Collins said. “As they left I was going ‘Oi, oi, cowards!” Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday. “People were throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, whatever they could pick up”.