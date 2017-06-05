London police face new realities of terrorism

The gruesome van-and-knife rampage in London spurred calls Sunday on both sides of the Atlantic for further homefront offensives in the war on terrorism, with Prime Minister Theresa May endorsing a crackdown on pockets of Islamic extremism in the United Kingdom and President Trump renewing his push for a temporary travel ban in the U.S.

However, gunshot victim and former lawmaker Gabrielle Giffords slammed Trump’s tweet and said that “every day we are having a gun debate because every day 90 people in our country die from gun violence”.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said. The attackers were believed to be wearing what appeared to be suicide belts.

As CBS News’ Teri Okita reported, the events unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT when the van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge, police said.

“The attackers were then confronted by the firearms officers and I can confirm that eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons”.

Almost 50 injured people are now receiving medical treatment in hospitals spread across the city.

Ms May, who is facing a general election later this week, said during her address that “things can not continue as they are”, and that soft attitudes towards extremism, as well as online radicalisation, had paved the way for this type of incident. Terrorists are using cars and knives, as they did Saturday night and in the March attack outside Parliament, which are harder to pick up in advance than explosives.

And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

President Trump tweeted solidarity with Britain, saying: “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

The police had said all three attackers involved in the incident had been killed. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

The UK news outlet also reports that a former friend had contacted police after the man expressed extremist views, although the authorities failed to take action against him.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were still working to inform the families of the seven dead victims.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England.

London Bridge is a major transport hub and nearby Borough Market is a fashionable warren of alleyways packed with bars and restaurants that is always bustling on a Saturday night.

“We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorism planning”.

Islamist militants, or people claiming allegiance to the group, have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.

Trump followed his tweet about the travel ban with a message of support for Britons, writing in all capital letters, “WE ARE WITH YOU”.