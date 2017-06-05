London police nab 2 more bridge attack suspects

“At around 4.15 on Monday. officers from the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command investigating the London Bridge terror attack entered two further addresses – one in Newham and another in Barking”.

Mr Morrison said he had just finished watching the Champions League final at a bar in the London Bridge area.

Police chiefs have hailed the “outstanding” bravery of a rugby-playing officer who took on the London Bridge murderers armed with only his baton.

The terror group made the claim through its Amaq News Agency, saying a “detachment of Islamic State fighters” carried out the attack in which three men drove a van over pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a knifing spree through a nearby neighborhood of restaurants and pubs. The attackers were believed to be wearing what appeared to be suicide belts.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Britain’s transport police chief praised the actions of one of his officers injured in the attack who took on the assailants armed only with a baton. At least 12 people were arrested Sunday, including five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60. One has since been released without being charged.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe says her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held her and she died in his arms.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack – but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has always been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

“A number of people have been detained and are at present being spoken to”, a statement said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed four of the country’s nationals had been caught up in the attack.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said.

Dallek, who has studied former president Franklin D. Roosevelt, who steered the country through Pearl Harbor, was unsparing in his critique of Trump’s response to the London attack.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised May, who was interior minister from 2010 to 2016, for cutting police numbers during her tenure in charge of the interior ministry. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

“It used to be that people would steam open envelopes or just listen in on phones when they wanted to find out what people were doing, legally, through warrantry, but in this situation we need to make sure that our intelligence services have the ability” to get access to encrypted services such as WhatsApp. Luckily she had a full fridge.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticise a mayor who’s trying to organise his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said.

US President Donald Trump came under fire on Sunday (June4) for criticising London’s mayor in the aftermath of attacks in the city that killed seven people and injured at least 48 others.