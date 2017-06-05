London police report incident on London Bridge

Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain and Europe.

On Sunday, May’s Conservative Party and the left-wing Labour Party announced they temporarily would stop campaigning for parliamentary elections out of respect for the victims.

Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to the nearby Borough Market where the attackers went on a stabbing rampage. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them.

He also said security arrangements for forthcoming events were being reviewed and the public could expect to see additional police, both armed and unarmed, across the capital.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ ” the US president said in one tweet. Eight officers fired a total of 50 rounds at the attackers, police said.

Eyewitnesses had also reported police smashing the windows and trying to get into a pub as the attack was carried out. ISIS has urged supporters to weaponise vehicles in attacks against the West.

A day after the London terror attack which claimed seven lives and left dozens hospitalised, President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the United States.

The three attackers Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake. Officers on the scene also shouted at bystanders to disperse, a response that experts say likely saved lives. Seven died and 48 were taken to hospital. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the casualties, but did not provide specifics.

Khan said Sunday that Londoners should all remain vigilant as the terrorist threat level is severe.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater objective”, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said on Twitter after the London attack.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said. He has two young kids.

Market analyst Ken Chigbo, 26, described one of the attackers as “very sociable, a friendly guy”. Raids are going on elsewhere in the city. Video showed police shouting at someone: “Get on the balcony”.

“Canadians stand united with the British people”. Then two weeks ago, a bomber killed 22 people – including children – at a pop concert in Manchester.

The attack Saturday came on the eve of a benefit concert by Grande for victims of last month’s Manchester Arena bombing in aid of the victims and their families. Mrs May said they were “worn only to spread panic and fear”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, said Pharrel Williams, who performed alongside Miley Cyrus. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London. May said outside No. 10 Downing St.

“And if we need to increase the length of custodial sentences for terrorist-related offences – even apparently less serious offences – that is what we will do”, she said, outlining the fourth prong of the strategy. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”.

Another meaningful way to offer support and assistance following the London Bridge attack is to help authorities prevent potential hate crimes against groups bigots wrongfully connect to the suspected assailants.

With her son being treated in King’s College Hospital, Mrs O’Neill condemned the terrorists as “callous and barbaric”, saying: “These people say they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke”.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant.

Other neighbours said the man had been ejected from a local mosque after questioning an imam during a sermon about people “using their vote wisely” in the run-up to the 2015 general election.