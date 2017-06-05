London responds to latest terror attack with ‘stiff upper lip,’ characteristic resilience

(FB) said it wants to make its social media platform a “hostile environment” for terrorists as politicians intensified their criticism of tech companies for not doing enough to crack down on extremist messages online in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack in London.

Cordons remained in place around much of London Bridge and Borough Market on Sunday evening, and sources said the area was expected to remain closed on Monday.

“They went ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”.

“I was so scared”, she said.

Florin Morariu, a Romanian chef who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running and some fainting.

“That’s the thing that’s been bothering me about it”, he said.

Trump said the attack showed it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, after tweeting the night before – as the scenes of panic in London were still unfolding – that it underscored the need for his contested “travel ban” on several Muslim-majority nations. “Someone said they had seen him on television a while back talking about religion”. All three attackers were shot dead by police within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 p.m. local time.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks which killed seven and left 21 fighting for their lives.

In March, in an attack similar to Saturday’s, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.

No group has taken credit for the attacks, but police say the attackers appeared to be wearing explosive devices, making it necessary to shoot to kill on sight. We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists.

A bystander was also wounded by the gunfire, but the civilian’s injuries were not believed to be critical.

Neighbor Abhilasha Chalisgaonkar described seeing police arrest two people in the neighborhood of Barking Sunday morning. Although United Kingdom’s prime minister Theresa May urged for more stringent measures to curtail Islamic extremism, no statement from ISIS or ISIS-affiliated groups had emerged at the moment. A French national was also confirmed dead. The incident, in which people were mowed down by a van and stabbed to death nearby, brought global condemnation from France, Canada, Australia and the US, among others.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

“I have always found him very friendly but my missus said he was a bit unusual”.