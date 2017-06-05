London terror attack: Canadian among those killed, Prime Minister’s Office says

Police mix with tourists in Westminster after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Seven people were killed and another 48 wounded in Saturday’s attack, which unfolded in eight minutes.

Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revelers with knives.

– Terror attack? At 0025 British time on Sunday the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents. A spokesman of the British counter-terrorism police said the arrests were made following a raid on a block of flats in Barking.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. Asst Cmr Rowly said “in the region of 50 rounds were discharged by eight officers” when they confronted and shot the three suspects in Borough Market, in an operation now being investigated routinely by the Independent Police Complaints Commission. Commissioner Rowley said on Sunday. He said people threw stools, chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

The names and nationalities of those who were killed have not been released.

As they responded to the incident, police were called to a third potential “incident” in Vauxhall, three miles away.

Police said that “a number of addresses” in Barking were still being searched. She said most political parties had suspended campaigning until Monday as a mark of respect and that the general election would still go ahead on Thursday, June 8.

The carnage began around 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses said a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

She said her brother survived because the attackers missed all his vital organs.

In response, director of policy at Facebook Simon Milner said: “We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”. Read on to learn everything we know (so far) about the attack that has the world grieving.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

When asked whether the threat level should be upgraded and soldiers redeployed, he said: “Yes, on our streets and in all towns and cities deemed vulnerable”. Three attackers wearing hoax suicide vests caused mayhem, repeatedly stabbing one of the first police officers on the scene.

“Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people”. The Australian government also said one of its citizens was among the injured.

In the United States, former vice president Al Gore told CNN that “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to criticize a mayor who is trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”.