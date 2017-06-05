London terror attack: Canadian Christine Archibald ‘died in her fiance’s arms’

Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized.

Britain’s general election will go ahead on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday after a vehicle and stabbing attack in central London left at least seven people dead and 48 wounded.

Trump was referring to the Saturday night terrorist attack in London that left seven victims and three terrorists dead, along with dozens of civilians wounded, Efe reported.

London’s Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes – on the bridge and the nearby market, a busy area of restaurants and bars. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”. The driver and two attackers then jumped out of the van and began stabbing people in the market. A member of the public was accidentally shot.

The victims tried to defend themselves, as some of them launched blunt objects at the attackers as a method of defense and others created barricades to deter the attackers.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

While May is expected to keep her majority, several polls have suggested her Conservative Party has slowly surrendered a once commanding lead.

Mr. Trump has said the travel ban is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks. “It is time to say enough is enough“.

“As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people”, he said.

May said Saturday’s attack does not appear to be connected to the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people, or another attack on pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March.

“It’s not about me”, said Khan.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said. I really can’t talk”, Hedge wrote on Facebook, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, “The f–r stabbed me in the neck.

Britain was already on high alert following the recent attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.