London terror attack: Pint-clutching man becomes symbol of city’s defiance

People who saw the terror incidents at London Bridge, where a van rammed pedestrians, and Borough Market, where assailants stabbed passersby, described a horrific scene of blood and bodies, and told of seeing people fighting off attackers with bottles and chairs, The Guardian reported.

“The people and government of Pakistan strongly condemn the terrorist attack and sympathize with the people and the government of the United Kingdom”, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Mr Corbyn backed Mrs May’s insistence that the General Election must go ahead on June 8.

“Terrorism is a global menace and hence a common challenge that needs to be tackled with collective effort and cooperation”, the statement said.

“In Manchester, we had to be – the police had to be – absolutely sure that there was no additional material or explosives out there that could mean there could be a follow-up attack”, she said. None of the dead were identified by name. Among the wounded were German, French, Spanish and Australian citizens, officials said. All three were shot dead by police at the scene.

Former vice president and 2000 Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore said on CNN’s “State of the Union: “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said.

Police said counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday morning in connection with the attack.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes late Saturday, starting when a rented van veered off the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

After the London attack in March, he said the same thing about safety in the city.

The prime minister said Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy will be reviewed, and she warned that the Internet should no longer remain a “safe space” for extremists.

One man was stabbed five times. Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured. Congressman Eliot L Engel, ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the U.S. “must stand ready to help our ally track down the perpetrators and swiftly bring them to justice”.

Fielding said it’s hard to say whether the London Bridge attack and its aftermath will sway voters.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a USA -led coalition, had sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Political point scoring is the absolute, LAST thing we need right now”, a British barrister wrote Saturday, for example – after Trump promoted his executive orders banning visitors from Muslim-majority countries. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions.

She also said progress had been made but there remained “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

On Sunday morning, the day after a deadly terror attack in London, Donald Trump sent out a tweet critical of London Mayor Sadiq Khan for doing what any normal politician would do in telling people not to panic.

He said the attacks at Manchester Arena and London Bridge had turned Thursday’s vote into a “struggle between terrorism and democracy itself”.