London terror attack: Police search two more homes

A Canadian was amongst those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and nearby areas in which seven persons were killed and many others injured.

“The fact that the response time to these attacks was really quite quick, and the authorities didn’t hesitate to shoot these individuals down, is a reflection of the fact that the police are on the front foot”, said Raffaello Pantucci, director of global security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

Witnesses said they saw the van heading toward Borough Market veer off the roadway at high speed, probably in excess of 80 km per hour, and drive into pedestrians. Farhad Ahmad, a London Imam, told Sky News “people need to be told that there is no support for this in Islam at all”. “For most of the people in London now, it’s just a way of life for them”.

“Londoners are used to it”, she said.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes”, said Mark Rowley, Met Police Assistant Commissioner and the UK’s anti-terrorism lead.

Take That, Niall Horan and Miley Cyrus kicked off the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford to remember the those killed and the survivors of the suicide bomb attack at before Grande herself took to the stage to the delight of her thousands of fans in the audience.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near the bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 pm local time.

At least two people have died after being after reportedly being struck by a van on London Bridge on Saturday night.

While authorities do not believe the three recent attacks were coordinated, the prime minster said, “They are bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”.

Islamic State’s statement on Monday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. “Run over them by vehicles”.

“At this time”, an official statement said, “we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States” as a result of the London attack.

“Of course it’s a very complex and confused scene and confused series of events”, Dick said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of those who had been injured were in a critical condition.

The Labour leader also criticised Ms May for refusing to publish a government report about the funding of jihadist groups, which is believed to focus on the role of Saudi Arabia.

Geoff Ho, a business editor with the Sunday Express, is in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer during the attack.

“America is safer when we rally our friends and allies against the bad guys rather than pick fights with the good guys”, the newspaper quoted Damon Wilson, President George W. Bush’s top Europe adviser, as saying.David Lammy, a Labor Party member of Parliament, tweeted of Trump’s comments: “Cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader”.