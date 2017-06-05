London terror attack: Theresa May vows to battle ‘Islamist extremism’

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

A Canadian citizen and resident of France were among the seven killed in the London terror attacks, while several other foreigners also had their throats slit in the carnage, authorities said Sunday.

Supt Chris Hillery said there could be people from the county who were caught up in the tragic events in the capital last night, but who may not have yet thought to either inform police that they were a potential witness or had simply relayed their stories direct to the media.

The police response to the attack was swift.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement (in German): “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”.

Despite the looming security concerns, Prime Minister Theresa May said the general elections would be conducted as scheduled on Thursday.

Of those, 21 are still in a critical condition.

The van entered the bridge at 9:58 p.m. local time (4:58 pm ET), Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

Guy’s Hospital, near London Bridge, was placed on lockdown “to keep patients, relatives and staff safe”, it said in a statement.

French and Australian authorities said nationals from their countries were among those injured.

The three attackers were shot dead within eight minutes of the first 999 call being received, by eight officers who fired 50 bullets.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

Upon crashing, the men ran out of the van and began a stabbing spree, going as far as they could get until they were encountered by police.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside.

“That will require some hard and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism – and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities but as one truly United Kingdom”, May said.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

That’s where a suicide bomber killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert.

Ms Grande returned to Manchester on Sunday night to perform in a benefit concert for victims.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. The UK’s terror threat level remains at severe.

May will chair a meeting of Britain’s “COBR” emergency response committee on Sunday morning. “But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”. “We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and agreements to regulate cyberspace. “He went on the floor”, Vowls said.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”.