London terror attack: What we know so far

Police said they had seized a huge amount of forensic material in two early morning raids in east London Monday, as part of their efforts to determine if the three men who carried out Saturday’s attack were part of a wider network. “As president I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores”, he told reporters.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the USA from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby bars.

Police haven’t said. The attackers were shot dead by police near the Wheatsheaf pub eight minutes after officers responded.

Trump also cited the London attacks to push his controversial March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the official threat level in Britain remained at severe, meaning a militant attack is highly likely. Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

“Just thinking about that, and thinking about the possibility that we were there, was very scary”, she says. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

President Donald Trump is criticizing London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter.

The Trump administration last week formally asked the Supreme Court, the highest court in the USA, to allow the ban to take effect, arguing that restricting immigration by refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect US national security.

A date for the court to hear arguments in the case was not immediately set.

Earlier, Trump offered U.S. help to Britain and promoted his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans. Commuters cross London Bridge, which has reopened after Saturday evening’s terror attack, in London Monday, June 5, 2017.

Trump’s tweets have been criticised by a number of British politicians. Mark Warner, ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said.

Last week, the Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to let a ban be put in place.

“I believe in many ways the Muslim-American community is better integrated into our society”. He said on Twitter that others “can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US -led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, the group’s media agency Amaq said in a statement monitored in Cairo.