London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter.

In March, the U.S. president’s eldest son Donald tweeted hours after the Westminster bridge attack: “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan“.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

In a series of tweets, President Trump challenged Mr Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the extra security measures.

British Police has arrested a dozen people in connection with the deadly attack on London Bridge in a widening probe after attackers used large knives and vans to kill seven people in the heart of London.

“Yes my brother was involved”, she said. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump wrote.

The four women, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away, the photographer said. “‘But we’ve got to move on”.

“Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The prime minister said the attack was driven by the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” behind the May 22 Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster attack in March, which killed five. “It is time to say enough is enough”, she said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast.

It was not the first time Trump has been accused of using a terror attack to make a political point, and with Londoners still in shock Sunday, the president’s tweets drew angry responses on both sides of the Atlantic.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the recent attacks in the United Kingdom are linked together by the “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized, 21 of whom are in critical condition.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”. “They’ve got a knife!'” she said.

In part, the courts have ruled that his repeated attacks on Islamic terrorism and one-time call for a total ban on Muslims entering the country showed that his more limited block on travel to the US amounts to religious discrimination.

“We are all saddened by this senseless tragedy, especially since it happened on home ground, and we want to help the people affected, where possible”, she said.

The three attackers in yesterday’s attack have not been identified. A Reuters photographer saw another raid take place in nearby East Ham.