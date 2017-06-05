London terror attacks: ISIS claims responsibility

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks, the SITE intelligence group said Sunday. The attackers on Saturday night were wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to be fake. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. Home Secretary (interior minister) Amber Rudd said it did not appear that there was a link between the attackers and the Manchester bombing.

“I’ll be going back to the same restaurant to finish my meal, pay my bill and give them a double tip”, he said of the Arabica Bar and Kitchen in Borough Market. Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter. Gerard Vowles said he was on the street near Southwark Tavern, the scene of multiple stabbings, when he heard someone say: “I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed”. Rowley said investigators were working to learn more about the attackers, their connections and whether they were assisted by others not at the scene.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a US -led coalition, had sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a sign of how much her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in one of ComRes’s polls since she won the top job in the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit referendum.

However, they were “kicking them, punching them, and took out knives”.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly.

“We will work relentlessly to establish the facts”, he said. “Stand up and show us your hands!”

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured.

The major political parties suspended campaigning Sunday ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary elections.

United Kingdom opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for some “difficult conversations” with Saudi Arabia, accusing it and other Gulf countries of promoting extremist ideologies. Grande and other stars planned to perform Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

Andrew Morrison is one of three Australians involved in the London terror attacks on Saturday.

In the immediate aftermath of the London attack many Londoners took advantage of a new feature recently rolled out by Facebook that allows users to find or provide help during an emergency.

After several tweets, including one offering USA support to the United Kingdom and another criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Trump tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack, the statement said.

Authorities made 12 arrests and conducted exhaustive searches across an East London neighborhood Sunday after a rampage that left seven dead, dozens more injured and once again brought chaos and fear to the streets of America’s closest European ally. Controlled explosions were also carried out at the flat in Barking this morning.