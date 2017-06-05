London terror attacks: ISIS claims stabbing incident that killed 7

A similar attack in March on Westminster bridge, carried out by 52-year-old Briton Khaled Massood, killed four people and injured more than 50.

Trump’s comments echoed those of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who earlier said measures needed to be taken to prevent another attack in the United Kingdom.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

Seven people were killed and 48 others were initially admitted to hospital.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said. However, they turned out to be fake, said Assistant Commission Mark Rowley.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital in coming days, “the public will also see increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges“.

The handwritten scrawling states a person “had (been) interrogated by officers previous year for his Islamic views”.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack – but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has always been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub – while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, adding that Britain was under attack from a new breed of crude copycat militants.

Less than two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

Hedge was stabbed in the neck and is unable to speak right now, her mother Kimberley Del Toro said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van and police raids.

The deceased include a Canadian and a French national.

Trump earlier criticized London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there.

After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Khan, in an interview with BBC just hours after the attack, had said, “My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today”.

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

A second Australian is also believed to have been injured in Saturday’s attack. When we got there it was all going nuts, but it was dealt with calmy and expeditiously. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

“Mr. Trump either misunderstood what Mr. Khan had said or distorted it”, the newspaper said, arguing that the tweets had further widened the president’s rift with the US’s traditional European allies.