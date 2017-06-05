London terror attacks: Trump criticised for tweets against city Mayor

Earlier Sunday, Trump had criticized London’s mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attack, the third in the country in past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to “stop being politically correct” and focus on “security for our people”.

“The mindless savagery that we’ve seen in London is created to shock people and to divide communities and so we must be resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism and defeat the ideology that inspires so many people”, she said.

Militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing Saturday night revelers on the street and in nearby bars, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30.

“Officers have made 12 arrests and are at present searching 4 properties…”

The US State Department said it was monitoring the security situation and advised Americans in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body.

London police responded Saturday to terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Just hours after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday, Donald Trump criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the tragedy, stating political correctness is to blame.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

One colleague said: “The bravery he showed in the heinous terror attack was astounding – but honestly, not at all surprisingly”. It’s being touted that he was referring specifically to “a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London in the wake of the attack”.

Warning that the United Kingdom was facing a “new trend of terrorism” she described a copycat situation where “terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack.by copying one another and often using crudest means of attack”.

“Yes my brother was involved”, she said.

“It is time to say, enough is enough“, she said.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

“People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind. It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”. “Windows smashed, people screaming everywhere”. “I walk into a pub and say “Someone help me, I’ve been stabbed”, he said on the video reported by The Australian.

Giving his first public comments on the attacks, Trump said, “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”.

Noting that Trump had received an intelligence briefing minutes after the attack, the Guardian newspaper wondered if whatever he learned influenced his decision to retweet Drudge’s speculation. “I was using a cash point at London Bridge, when a taxi driver swerved towards me, and screamed at me to RUN”, Rhiannon Owen recalled in a Facebook post.

“I said to the guy in my cab I was going to try to hit him, I was going to ram him”.