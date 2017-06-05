London terror: First victim named as ‘beautiful and loving’ Chrissy Archibald

In a statement more than 24 hours after the attack, the group’s Aamaq news agency quoted a “security source”, saying, “A Unit of Islamic State Fighters carried out London attacks yesterday”.

The terror attack was the third in Britain since late March following a similar incident on March 22 near Parliament on Westminster Bridge and a bombing at a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on May 22.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.

The three men who ran into Borough Market were gunned down by police less than eight minutes after the attack began.

The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

There were three other officers injured in the attack.

Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, posted on social media that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi’s London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League football final.

The “One Love Manchester” concert at the Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester was attended by some 50,000 people. Vowles said. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them. There was sirens everywhere, people screaming, the glass was smashed in one shop”.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, the Conservative leader said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-mast.

There were still 36 people receiving hospital care on Sunday afternoon and 21 of them were in critical condition, according to officials. “We have to get serious about cutting off the funding to these terror networks, including Isis here and in the Middle East”, Mr Corbyn said. “I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday morning. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

“Our understanding is growing and as we now understand it the van entered London Bridge at 21:58 (Saturday) travelling from the North to the South side of the river”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions. They told us to remain on the floor but to stay calm. “The van mounted the pavement, and collided with pedestrians before being abandoned, where the attackers, armed with knives, continued into the Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people”. He started running towards me, and then he decided not to.