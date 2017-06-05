London terror: ISIS claim attack was REVENGE for RAF Manchester bomb

A Canadian national was among the seven people killed in Saturday night’s London terror attack, while the 48 injured included cops, a journalist and citizens of France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, officials and reports said.

Trump once more resorted to Twitter early Sunday morning to send a message that “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban, which has been blocked by the courts, Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issues a statement condemning the “horrific terror attack”.

“They were shouting “we will shoot you if you don’t go back in”.

Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see – “No reason to be alarmed”. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, Trudeau said.

Sort of. Khan actually said through a spokesman that he had “more important things to do than respond to Mr. Trump”.

After Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London, President Trump tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help in London and the U. We must be smart!”

After a few hours, Khan finally responded to Trump. His administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

One witness, who only gave the BBC his first name of Ben, said he saw a man dressed in red who was stabbing a man with a blade that appeared to be about 10 inches long.

Saturday’s attack was the second to involve a vehicle driving into pedestrians on a bridge in London in just three months.

“Our understanding is growing and as we now understand it the van entered London Bridge at 21:58 travelling from the North to the South side of the river”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said “enough is enough”, calling for more stringent measures to combat Islamist extremism.

The U.S. State Department condemned what it called “the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians” in a statement, and echoed Trump’s readiness to provide any assistance that British authorities request.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

It was the third attack in Britain this year that Islamic State has claimed – including the similar attack on Westminister Bridge in March and the Manchester concert bombing two weeks ago – and one of several involving vehicles in Europe, including last year’s Bastille Day rampage in the French city of Nice. He said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Terror and hate will never triumph”.

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in East London.

“We stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom”.

Congressman Joe Crowley tweeted: “Horrified by news out of #London”.