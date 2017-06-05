London terror: Twelve arrested, seven dead, 21 injured

Jeremy Corbyn has said that police must be able use “whatever force is necessary” to stop terrorists on British streets and has vowed to increase the numbers of armed police officers in response to last night’s terror attack in London.

Islamic State on Sunday night claimed responsibility for the attack via the militant group’s agency Amaq.

“Yesterday, terrorists carried out several attacks in the heart of London“.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”, the spokesperson said. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

The man was one of the seven people killed in Saturday night’s attack, when knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revellers in London. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday.

Opposition leader Andrew Scheer said in a written statement Sunday that Canada and the United Kingdom have historically stood “shoulder to shoulder” against threats.

“One of the things that concerns me about the president’s tweets this morning were he in effect is calling for a Muslim travel ban again, even though the courts have continued to turn that down”, Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said on television. She then declared that it was time to change the way Britain deals with terrorism.

“When they’re using mainstream social media, you can monitor them and see what they do, where they are – there’s a lot of metadata around this with geolocation and other services that they are using”, he said.

His comments came the day after terrorists struck London Bridge, killing at least seven and injuring scores more.

“Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter”, the statement said.

Trump said he has spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May on the horrific attack. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London.

No details have been released about the 3 perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police. “He was a very nice guy”.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show.

The main political parties halted national campaigning Sunday but were expected to resume Monday, and officials said the election wouldn’t be cancelled or postponed.

“It was really scary”, he said.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther said he spoke with the officer, who he didn’t name, from his hospital bed where he is recovering from his injuries. The wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Dowling’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured in the attack. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts.