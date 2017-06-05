London to hold public vigil for victims of terror attacks

Police investigating Saturday night’s terror attack in London say they know the identity of the three attackers who killed seven people and injured 48.

“I just saw loads of people run away from the market and there was people lying on the ground, and there was a taxi driver who rolled his window down and was shouting at people to run”, said witness Simon Thompson.

Khan will be joined by senior representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and civic, faith and community leaders.

On Sunday morning, police arrested 12 people in East London.

That tweet drew angry rebukes from critics saying that the immediate aftermath of an attack that left 49 people dead was not a time for a president to be “basking in congratulations”. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

“The Prime Minister and Mayor of London are working together in response to this cowardly attack”, the statement said.

He also retweeted an unconfirmed report from the website Drudge Report stating that a van had mowed down 20 people.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show.

Mrs May said the country was “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

May noted that the London attack was the third to hit Britain in as many months.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing.

May called on global communications companies to do more to block cyberspace to extremist groups who use it for recruitment and for encrypted information about plots.

May also warned there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, promising to review counter-terrorism efforts, including possibly increasing the jail terms handed out in terror cases.

Thirdly, she said, more needed to be done to identify and stamp out extremism across British society.

Boats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists.

May said the men attacked “innocent and unarmed civilians” in crowded Borough Market with blades and knives.

She said campaigning ahead of a national parliamentary election on Thursday was suspended as a mark of respect, but would resume today.

They would’ve known full well that attacking people in the street would draw armed police in their direction and the fake bomb belts they were wearing would, in their own warped minds, hasten their demise.

May’s Conservative Party had been expected to win by a wide margin but recent polls have showed the race tightening considerably. It is unclear how the unprecedented violence in the run-up to the election will impact voter sentiment.

The US president’s outspoken comments stood in stark contrast to the messages of support and sympathy from leading figures from Britain and around the world – although he had earlier tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the attack early Sunday, railing against “political correctness” and noting that the attack involved weapons other than guns. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

“We are monitoring the events in London and have been in touch with the British authorities”.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds during the incident.