Londoners fought back by hurling chairs and bottles at armed attackers

This bloodshed will end.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed seven people in London on Saturday night.

“This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, he said, with his wife Melania beside him.

‘As president, I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores, ‘ President Donald Trump said.

The three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night then ran into the bustling Borough Market area where they stabbed numerous people.

The Saturday attack was the third to hit Britain in as many months and illustrated why the country needs to take stronger action against terrorism, the prime minister said in a televised statement outside her office, where flags flew at half-mast. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market, a well-known fruit and vegetable market that’s also home to popular restaurants and pubs. Seven were killed in the eight minute attack and 21 are in critical condition at the time of this writing. Police fired 50 bullets to stop the violence, killing the three attackers and wounding one member of the public. No US citizens were known to be among the casualties.

President Donald Trump is arguing in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities respond to reports of a string of attacks.

In Australia, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the organization would not intimidate the US or its allies.

Trudeau said that such hateful acts would not deter them and would only strengthen their resolve against terrorism. “Well, we don’t scare”.

“Two weeks ago the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide bomber and now London has been struck once more”.

Dowling’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured in the attack.

The acting USA ambassador to the United Kingdom sent out a series of tweets on Sunday in response to Saturday’s terrorist attacks, one of which appeared to challenge President Donald Trump’s criticism of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured.

Neighbors of the site of one of the raids said they recognized one of the men who was shown in news reports as one of the attackers.

What Trump was taking out of context was what part of Khan’s statement had used those words, because what the mayor had said was Londoners should not be “alarmed” by a visible increase in police activity on the streets of their city following the attack.