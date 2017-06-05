‘Love will win’ – Muslim community lay flowers for London attack victims

At least seven people were killed and 48 others injured, police said.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament’s grounds.

Eight police officers fired an unprecedented number of bullets to stop the three attackers, Britain’s counter-terrorism police chief said. Some 12 people have been detained after police raids in Barking on Sunday (4 June).

“We send praise and absolute respect for the police officers who responded with 8 minutes to kill all three of the London Bridge terrorist murderers”.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said. No details have been released about the suspects and detectives are investigating whether they acted alone.

Earlier Sunday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed a Canadian was among those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and a bustling market in the United Kingdom capital, . Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time.

She said: “Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public”. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions.

“Our understanding is growing and as we now understand it the van entered London Bridge at 21:58 (Saturday) travelling from the North to the South side of the river”.

Prime Minister May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.

One of the first responders, a British Transport officer, was among the wounded, suffering stab wounds to his face, head and leg after confronting the three suspects.

Hours earlier the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market, had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves into pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis”. “We will never let the terrorists win or cower our citizens”, he said.

Armed police officers stand guard on London Bridge in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.