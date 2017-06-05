LSU coach: Key returning from personal leave Monday

LSU linebacker Arden Key is set to return to team activities on Monday after missing the spring for personal reasons, the school announced Sunday. Key missed the spring semester while on a “personal leave of absence”, and LSU’s summer session gets underway on Monday. Orgeron also says Key recently had shoulder surgery, adding that “everything went as planned”.

LSU announced that outside linebacker/defensive end Arden Key underwent a shoulder surgery but is on schedule to rejoin the team on Monday.

Many expected Key to eventually make a return to the Bayou Bengals team after hearing the news. Key tweeted in April that he would not be sitting out his junior year and has remained close to the program despite not being a full participant in the offseason program.

In early May, Orgeron said he expected Key to return in June before saying last Wednesday that he “totally expects” him to return.

Arden Key is coming back to LSU’s football program.

The temporary loss of Key was a major deal for LSU, as he earned first team All-SEC honors and set the LSU sack record last season with 12. He had five sacks as a true freshman in 2015.

Key’s shoulder injury appears to possibly stem from the one he suffered in LSU’s home loss to Florida on November 19.